Pharrell Williams Is The Latest Muse For Chanel's 'Gabrielle' Bag

After Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Caroline de Maigret, the American singer and producer Pharrell Williams is the latest star to front Chanel's "Gabrielle" bag campaign. He is also the first man to appear in one of the French luxury brand's handbag ads.

For this major campaign, entirely dedicated to Chanel's new "Gabrielle" bag, the French luxury label has signed up four international ambassadors. Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Caroline de Maigret have all starred as muses for the "Gabrielle" bag in specific campaigns, each set in their own universe.

Now, Pharrell Williams joins this Chanel campaign, shot by French filmmaker Antoine Carlier. The "Happy" singer can be seen entering an empty concert venue, where he is soon overcome with childlike playfulness. He can be seen riding on a wheeled equipment case and balancing on a metal beam, for example, all with the "Gabrielle" bag worn cross-body and with several strings of pearls around his neck.

"Gabrielle" is the new unisex it-bag by Chanel. Its name is a tribute to the fashion house's founder, Gabrielle Chanel. The handbag is available in different materials, colors and sizes, and can be worn cross-body or over the shoulder thanks to its double chain handle.