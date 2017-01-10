Pick up Some Best Hairstyle Trends From Golden Globes 2017

Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Kristen Bell are some of the popular Hollywood faces who made headlines with their glamorous updos at the Golden Globe awards. Its time for you to get one by following a few simple steps.

From elegant chignons, low knots and gorgeous faux bobs, Indira Schauwecker, Global Hair Ambassador, TONI&GUY, decodes her personal favourites from the bevy of hairdos sported by stunning A-listers on the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon: In a canary yellow dress and classically elegant silhouette, Witherspoon stole the show the minute she appeared on the red carpet. She completed her look by sporting a classic Hollywood Updo, coiffed to the side.

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images

Get the Look: Wash your hair with a shampoo and conditioner to give your hair a shiny finish before you start styling. Blow dry your hair outwards, using a fine-toothed comb to keep your hair intact. Go over it once more with a hair dryer and use the fine-toothed comb to comb your hair outward to form outward waves

Blake Lively: Blake Lively's incredible hair, and its ability to look flawless in any style, has inspired us many times to get crafty with our own strands. At this year's Golden Globes, the star stepped out with another delicious mane masterpiece: a cinnamon-bun-esque chignon. The pony was teased, twisted, and artfully pinned to create this modern updo - that's it!

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images

Get the Look: Start this super sweet style with a deep side part and French braid your hair around your head. Dab a few drops of High Shine Serum work through lengths and ends of dry hair avoiding the roots. Use after blow-drying to seal cuticles. Next secure your braid with a clear elastic and pull at it to give it a softer, more romantic look. Coil the braid around itself (like a cinnamon roll!) and pin in place.

Kristen Bell : The '80s happen to be trending in beauty for 2017, and we love how Bell took the trend to the red carpet. Her voluminous, side-swept hair gives a nod to the era without looking stiff.

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images

Get the Look: Start by washing hair with shampoo and conditioner. Prep your hair with a Heat Protection Mist and blow dry. Side part your hair and curl with a jumbo tong. Open up your curls to waves with your fingers.