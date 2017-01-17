Pink Makes a Major Comeback For SS17 Ready-To-Wear

Although Pantone has picked "Greenery" as its color of the year for 2017, pink appears to be flavor of the month on spring/summer 2017 catwalks. Updated and reinvented by designers and labels, the shade embodying romanticism, joy and sensuality is set to make a major comeback to women's wardrobes from spring 2017.

From powder pink and pastel hues to hot pink, fuchsia and mauve, a diverse palette or pinks was spotted in New York, London, Milan and Paris back in September at the spring/summer 2017 collection previews. While the trend began to emerge last season, it was still too soon to take the plunge with a wardrobe full of sugary, babydoll shades.

Fifty shades of pink



In general, designers have been channeling joy for this spring's collections, bringing a splash of color to women's day-to-day lives. But pink, in all its forms, stands out from the vibrant shades of yellow, orange, green and blue, as the season's star shade.

In color block or in prints, with glossy or matte finishes, pink is sure to be on the agenda for spring/summer 2017. Reticent adopters can ease themselves in gently with an accessory, while pink lovers can step out in a head-to-toe look. Some labels have even used tone-on-tone and patchworks of pink, clearly setting the tone for the upcoming season. This was notably seen at Marc Jacobs and Blumarine.

La vie en rose



No pieces or styles are set to escape the trend, it seems. Light dresses and skirts were spotted in shades of powder or pastel pink for a bohemian and romantic style (Oday Shakar, Ermanno Scervino), while pale pink finished short babydoll-style dresses (Diesel, Fendi, Chloé). Delicate, satin-effect or shiny pinks were used in sophisticated style (Bottega Veneta, Pascal Millet, Balmain) and bright, hot, electric pinks were used for laid-back chic, sometimes with a hint of sportswear style (Michael Kors, Chanel, Nina Ricci).

Men haven't been left out of the trend either. Although less prominent, pink is still set to land in menswear wardrobes. Hermès notably presented chic fuchsia sweaters, Y/Project showed sportier looks in pale pink and Vivienne Westwood had grungy pink oversized suits with thin pinstripes.