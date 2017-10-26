Playful Bright Bow Ties, Double-Breasted Suits Back For Winter Festivities

Reconnect with the vintage men's clothings, buy yourself some double breasted suits, colourful bowties and shawl lapels, suggest experts.An expert at menswear brand Bespocut and Aditya S Sanghi, CEO at Sundarams since 1970, have listed the trend for the festive winter season:* The double-breast suit with peaked lapels in blue checks is the definitive groom look for a reception. Cocktails on the other hand, have bold favourites such as deep velvet or vibrant jacquard jackets with cigar pants and custom shoes in patent leather.* With green as the colour of the year, experiment with shades like tropical green to grass green to dark bottle green.* A tuxedo should always be a part of a gentleman's wardrobe. This year's trends are highlighted by cool playful bright bowties, smooth lightweight black superfine wool jacket with a shawl lapel. There are no socks, but if there are they are very visible and very colourful. Shoes have gone back to the two-tone brogues and broadway inspired colourful ensembles.* For an occassion like cocktail go for a classic semi formal two peice suit. Hues of royal blue, cobalt, grey are the best options. Add a contemporary touch to your attire by pairing it with a fine silk pocket square or a super slim tie.* Suits with bold checks are another option to achieve a classic and polished look. A well-tailored double breasted two button suit will be a good option. Pair it with a fine silk or a micro silk pocket square and your look for the night is ready.* Christmas this year promises to be very stylish with trend set on ankle length trousers. It's actually a blue checked single breasted suit with a bright shirt. Burnt orange does the style just right with some auburn Chelseas' to keep the feet stylish and cool.* Wearing a classic two-buttoned Italian fit suit having a peak or notch lapel will turn many heads.* New Year is all about glitz and glam. The best way to usher in 2018 will be a golden metallic jacket. It is a sure shot success when paired with a black tailored shirt made from knit fabric.