Pokemon Go, IKEA Furniture, Kanye West Clothing Shortlisted As Designs Of The Year

The Design Museum in London has announced the shortlist for its annual Beazley Designs of the Year, highlighting diverse projects such as a hijab by Nike, screw-free furniture by IKEA and a new museum by David Adjaye in Washington DC.A total of 62 nominations were announced across six categories: architecture, digital, fashion, graphics, product and transport.Among fashion nominees are the Nike hijab, a clothing line by Kanye West for his Life of Pablo tour, and a collaboration between Levi Strauss & Co. and Google Inc. developing interactive textiles. Also notable in the fashion category is the Pussyhat Project, the movement behind the now-iconic pink pussyhat that was seen at the Women's March in January.Pokémon Go earned a nod in the digital category, along with DixonBaxi's TV graphics design for the English Premier League. In transport, Olli, the world's first 3D-printed self-driving bus, is joined by a self-balancing motorcycle by Honda, a new road system by Carlo Ratti at MIT that could replace traffic lights, and water taxis by SeaBubbles that clean and create energy from the waterways they use.The National Museum of African American History and Culture by David Adjaye claims a spot among architecture nominations, joined by projects from OMA, Francis Kéré and Zaha Hadid Architects.IKEA -- winner of the 2016 award for its flat-pack refugee shelters -- is in the running for a furniture element called the wedge dowel that eliminates the need for screws and allen keys. The furniture giant is joined in the product category by the mechanized Snoo Smart Sleeper bassinet from Yves Béhar and fuseproject for Dr. Harvey Karp's Happiest Baby, as well as an ink made from air pollution emissions, a furniture line made from molten lava and the world's first translating earpiece.A winner will be selected in each category, after which an overall winner will be announced on January 25, 2018. The designs will be on display at the Design Museum from October 18, 2017 to January 28, 2018.