Pooja Hegde To Turn Showstopper At Kids Fashion Week

Actress Pooja Hegde, model Lopamudra Raut and actress Nia Sharma are set to walk the ramp for the Mumbai edition of India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) Season 5.After its Delhi edition, IKFW, an initiative of Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company) and Craftworld Events, will arrive here this weekend.While Pooja will walk the ramp for Nimbus, Lopamudra will turn showstopper for BIBA Girls. Nia will hit the ramp for Fycon Troupe.Other brands that will showcase their collections are Enchanted Velvet, Cuddles for Cubs, Kids Around, Gini and Jony, KidZania, Cubmarks, Pink Cow Cushion, Sugar Candy, Tiber Taber (styled by Asian Paints), Little Pocket Store and Kirti Rathore."We are excited to come to Mumbai after a successful edition in Delhi and are delighted to have Pooja Hedge, Lopamudra Raut and Nia Sharma on board for the Mumbai edition," Manoj Mahla, owner, Craftworld Events, said in a statement.