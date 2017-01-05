Prakash Parv: Guru Gobind Singh's Inspirational Teachings That Are Still Relevant

A divine messenger, a warrior, a poet, a philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh Ji molded the Sikh religion into its present shape, with the institution of the Khalsa fraternity, and completion of the sacred scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib, in the final form that we find today. Before leaving his mortal body in 1708, Guru Gobind Singh decreed the Guru Granth Sahib as the next and perpetual Guru of the Sikhs.

Born "Gobind Rai" at Patna Sahib, Bihar, India, he is the tenth and last of human form divine messengers of Sikhism. He became Guru on November 24, 1675 at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

As a prophet, the Guru is unique and His teachings are very scientific and still relevant. He never called himself God or 'the only son of God.' Instead he called all people the sons of God sharing His Kingdom equally. For himself he used the word 'slave' or servant of God.