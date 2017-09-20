Prep Your Skin With Natural Ingredients For Festive Season

Nothing can beat the goodness of homemade face masks which are made from natural ingredients like bananas, papayas, oats, aloe vera, honey, turmeric and more. With the festive season around the corner, experts suggest shakes, flower mixes and face packs which can be easily made at home.Gunjan Gaur, make-up expert at ALPS Cosmetic Clinic and make-up expert Shahnaz Husain, have listed some useful face pack recipes:1. Honey banana face mask: Mash half a ripe banana and milk, one table spoon of sandalwood powder paste and half table spoon of honey. Let it stay on your skin for 20-25 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water. This face mask is beneficial for oily skin as sandalwood helps in cleansing excess sebum and oil from the skin while banana keeps it moisturised.2. Make a cold infusion of Hibiscus flowers, by allowing them to stand overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. Next morning crush the flowers. Strain and keep the water. Mix the flowers with 3 teaspoons oats, two drops tea tree oil and add the water to mix into a paste. This hibiscus pack helps to cleanse, refresh and tone the skin, adding a glow.3. Take honey and yogurt and add a few tablespoons of red wine. Apply this on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with plain water. This softens and moisturizes the skin, removes tan and also adds a glow.4. Avocado pulp can be mixed with aloe vera gel and applied on the face to nourish and moisturise the skin. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. Fresh and raw avocado should be used. Avocado contains about 20 vitamins and minerals. It is rich in antioxidants, which help to delay skin ageing.5. Kiwi juice: Peel kiwi and cut into slices. Keep empty container under juice extractor nozzle and process apple, celery and kiwi fruit slices through the juicer. Discard the fibrous pulp.6. Apple Halwa: Peel the apples. Cut into slices and run them into a food processor till the apples are well grinded. In a pan heat ghee, add the apples. Now add sugar and mix, till the sugar melts. The halwa will again become liquidly. Garnish with sliced almond and serve.7. Watermelon smoothie: Blend watermelon, mango, sugar and water together in a blender until smooth. Place ice into glasses and pour smoothie over ice.8. Orange jelly: Natural orange jelly, place the water and sugar in a saucepan over a low heat and stir, until the sugar dissolves. Sprinkle the gelatin over the surface of the water and stir in until dissolved. Remove from the heat and add the orange juice. Decorate with blueberries and mint leaves.9. Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd and two teaspoons oats. Lemon juice can also be added. Apply on face and neck. Wash it off after half an hour. Helps to remove tan and brighten the skin.10. For oily skin, soak one tablespoon moong dal in water for a few hours. Make a paste and add one tablespoon tomato pulp. Apply on face with a light massage. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. the pack reduces oiliness and brightens the skin.