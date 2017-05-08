DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Prince Narula Dating Yuvika Chaudhary? These Pictures Say They Are!
Image: Instagram/ Prince Narula
There are rumours that actors Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula have been in a relationship since their stint on reality show Bigg Boss 9. Yuvika was out of the Bigg Boss house sooner. Then, Prince started seeing Nora Fatehi. Now, there are murmurs that Prince is again back with Yuvika.
‘Jo pyar hota hai, usse hone mein time lagta hai’. This is what Yuvika Chaudhary had told Prince Narula when she re-entered the Bigg Boss in the season 9 of the reality show. But it seems like for the two, that time has come.
The duo was recently spotted at Balaji Telefilms producer Vikas Gupta's birthday bash. Pictures show that Prince never left Yuvika's side for even a minute. Prince, who is currently in news because of his most watched show Badho Bahu, can be seen enjoying the company of his Bigg Boss co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary.
These pictures are a proof of how much in love they are:
Prince had earlier posted a very cute picture of him, kneeling in front of a girl whose hands he is holding. To make his fans more curious, he has cropped the face of the lady, but fans took no time to guess that it was none other than Yuvika Chaudhary.
Prince and Yuvika, who are quite active on social media keep posting pictures of themselves. Prince recently took to his snap chat account and posted a picture with Yuvika while spending time in Goa.
They can be seen color coordinating their outfits most of the time.
Though both the actors have kept their relationship a low-key affair, we can see that the cupid has already played its game!
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
