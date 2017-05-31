Priyanka and Deepika Feature In Maxim’s List Of Sexiest Women Alive 2017

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have made it big in the West by making it in the list of Maxim's sexiest women alive 2017. The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 list is topped by super model Hailey Baldwin. The list also has names like Ema Watson. Ema Stone, Dakota Johnson, Kendal Jenner and more.

After conquering Bollywood, both have made their Hollywood debut this year and have gradually become the darlings of foreign media. Deepika Padukone is placed at number 10 on the list and with a huge gap, Priyanka has been given the position of number 32.

Deepika Padukone gained her first International taste with the success of her debut Hollywood movie xXx: The Return of the Xander Cage and then also went on to attend several red carpet events overseas. On the other hand, Priyanka, who has already made her foot strong with American TV series 'Quantico,' will prove herself once again this week with her Hollywood debut 'Baywatch.

On the work front, Deepika is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.