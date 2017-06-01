Priyanka Chopra And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are The New Faces Of Nirav Modi

Luxury diamond jewelry brand Nirav Modi has picked Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Priyanka Chopra to front its latest global advertising campaign.

For its 2017 global campaign, the diamond jewelry house has signed up two internationally renowned actresses, whose stunning looks have also secured them successful modelling careers.

Shot by famous fashion and portrait photographer Patrick Demarchelier, the black and white campaign showcases exceptional pieces from the jewelry brand's collection, including a waterfall necklace with emeralds and diamonds.

Magnificence in Mastery.

The first campaign shots reflect Patrick Demarchelier's signature style. The two actresses can be seen posing in front of the lens, gazing intensely into the camera in shots that bring out their individual beauty and charisma.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley started her career as a model, working for brands such as Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger and Victoria's Secret, before moving into acting. She has starred in "Transformers 3" and "Mad Max: Fury Road."

After being crowned Miss World in 2000, Priyanka Chopra embarked on an acting career. She currently stars in the "Baywatch" movie, which opened May 25 in the US.