Priyanka Chopra Frolicking In A Bikini At Miami Beach Is Goals!

Priyanka Chopra is soaring high with her Hollywood release ‘Baywatch’ and is busy promoting the film in Miami. She has been hogging the limelight for a while now and we wouldn't like it otherwise. The other day the 'Desi' girl turned global icon turned heads in a shimmery blue gown at the Miami premiere of her Hollywood debut Baywatch.

Today she is in the news for completely different reasons. The 'Quantico' star was seen spilling out of the low-cut two-piece that she had donned to soak up the sun in Miami. Check out her pictures here:

#priyankachopra A post shared by bollybuzzactress (@bollybuzzforuh) on May 15, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

#priyankachopra A post shared by bollybuzzactress (@bollybuzzforuh) on May 15, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

The actress dialled up the oomph quotient as she showed off her curves in a gorgeous bikini. However, it was her pierced belly button which raised the temperature further.

After Dwayne Johnson surprisingly planted a kiss on Priyanka's cheek and the way she fluttered her eyelashes at Dwayne, her recent beach day out with Adriana Lima and now these pictures from Miami, we must say Priyanka knows how to pull the audience to the theatres on May 25 when her Hollywood debut releases.