Priyanka Chopra Has a Fitting Reply For Critics Who Find Her Attire Not Sanskari Enough

Priyanka Chopra is getting slammed on social media for not being "decently" dressed and sitting in a disrespectful posture during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany while he was there as a part of his six-day tour of four nations. The 34-year-old actress, who is promoting her latest movie Baywatch in the city, took to Twitter to share a picture with the prime minister. "Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. (sic) ," Priyanka captioned the photo.

Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. 🙏🏼🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vLzUSH5WR1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 30, 2017

But some people were not happy about the meeting. Priyanka was wearing a dress when she met the prime minister and many people on her social media account, decided to shame the actress. They slammed her for not covering up her legs and wearing 'decent clothes'. Some even found her posture 'disrespectful'.

Priyanka decided to give it back to the trolls in her most sassy way. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram and Facebook page by roping in her mom, Madhu Chopra showing off some lassy legs.

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

It served as a major burn for haters while her followers couldn't stop themselves from applauding the bold move. Some of the comments read:

Keep inspiring us, PeeCee!