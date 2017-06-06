Priyanka Chopra Is In Love With Bling, These Photos Are Proof

International sensation and global icon Priyanka Chopra attended the coveted CFDA Fashion awards in New York on Monday. And just like the way she wowed everyone with her spot on sartorial choices during the Baywatch promotions, the actress, this time too, impressed all including the fashion police and onlookers with her stunning outfit choice.

Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, the supremely talented star sashayed down the red carpet, flaunting her flawless decolletage in a black, well-fitted, shimmery Michael Kors outfit which featured a plunging neckline. The actress upped the hotness quotient by opting for killer high heels (which we are sure she is used to) and a sexy black belt to go with the attire. The B-town beauty had her hair tied in a neat bun with side parting.

What surely deserves a special mention is her decision to go without accessories and the dash of bold red on her lips which left onlookers awestruck.

In @michaelkors tonight @cristinaehrlich @cfda A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Known for her impeccable style and distinct fashion selections, Priyanka was seen twinning with not only the creator of her dress designer Michael Kors but also with television personality Elizabeth Hammer at the event.

Take a look.

Dear NYC, are you ready for this tonight? 🖤 with @michaelkors for #cfdaawards A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Fun nite with fun people. @thisisechambers u n I twinning with our sequins @armiehammer @michaelkors @cfda A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

PeeCee, who is literally living her life in suitcases, and mind you she isn't complaining, sure knows how to rule the red carpet. Whether it is her Oscar ensemble which was the most searched outfit on Google or her Met Gala 2017 trench coat which made a world record, the 34-year-old sure knows how to make a mark on world stage.

And when you have so many occasions to show off your love for fashion and style, you do tend to have favourites. Case in point: Priyanka's love for bling.

On more than one occasion, the sexy siren has displayed her love for shimmer and bling and each time she dons an outfit that glitters, you know she is sure to slay.

Priyanka stands for all things glamorous and glittery and so her love for bling is inevitable. And for someone like her who turns heads each time she makes an appearance, a little bling only adds to her look.

Apart from the CFDA fashion awards, the two other occassions when Priyanka was recently snapped wearing sequinned or shimmery outfits are first during her Baywatch world premiere in Miami where the actress was photographed in a shimmery blue number by Halston and another at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, when the gorgeous diva showed up in a body-hugging shimmery black outfit with a plunging neckline by Michael Kors.

(Image: Getty Images)

(Image: Getty Images)

(Photo: Reuters)

The actress not just managed to pull off these outfits with her trademark confidence and panache but also left a lasting impression in the fashion world with her on point choices.

We love all that bling, what about you? Tell us in the comments section below.