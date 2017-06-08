Priyanka Chopra Looks Chic In A Black Jumpsuit As She Arrives At Mumbai Airport

Actor Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday after turning heads at the CFDA FAshion Awards 2017 in a black Michael Kors number and receiving rave reviews for her performance in her debut Hollywood film Baywatch as the antagonist Victoria Leeds.

The 34-year-old actor who received a warm welcome by her fans was snapped by paparazzi while she was leaving the airport.

The international star who is still desi at heart, greeted her fans with a namaste as she left from the place in her car.

From red carpet events, television shows, movies and now airport, Priyanka is leaving no opportunity to flaunt her impeccable fashion sense. The actor looked stunning dressed in a black Zimmermann jumpsuit and Etro jacket which she later took off at the airport given the soaring temperatures in the country.

Take a look:

Although it isn't clear for how many days the B-town beauty is in India, but seems like she already has a lot of things on her mind and on her platter too.

(All images: Yogen Shah)