Priyanka Chopra Not a Fan of Hair Oil

Her profession requires all sorts of treatments and frequent blow drying for the hair, but Priyanka Chopra says she always found oiling her hair cumbersome.The "Quantico" star and Pantene India Ambassador YouTube star Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, have launched a Pantene Oil Replacement, a product that has nourishing oils and pro-vitamins and can be used on both damp and dry hair.Priyanka, who finds "it hassle free", said in a statement: "Since childhood, Indian girls have been told to oil our hair to make it thicker, stronger and healthier. I do, but oiling has a lot of hassles! For me, the biggest turn off was definitely the chip-chip feeling."Lilly says 'oiling' has become "fun"."I was skeptical. I have long hair and have always heard everyone in my family talk about how important oiling is. Oiling my long hair was such a nightmare. Getting into old clothes, massaging it in for hours and then spend even more time rinsing it off," she said, adding that a time-saving product is always welcome.