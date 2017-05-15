Priyanka Oozes Oomph In Her Latest Photos From Baywatch Premiere In Miami

Global icon Priyanka Chopra sure knows how make headlines with her fashion choices. And just when people thought that things couldn't get better after she appeared in her custom-made Ralph Lauren trench-coat-gown at the Met Gala 2017, Priyanka proved everyone wrong by showing up in a shimmery blue number by Halston for the world premiere of her upcoming film Baywatch in Miami.

The international star looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the vintage sequinned, dark blue, shimmery outfit from Halston Heritage clothing collection. The desi girl rocked the stunning outfit and pulled off the thigh-high slit and plunging neckline with grace and confidence. Her makeup, especially the mix of blue and purple eye eyeshadow that she applied, was spot on. The actress had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail with neat center parting and finished off her look with heels from Schutz.

The stunning @priyankachopra in vintage sequined Halston, styled by @cristinaehrlich A post shared by HALSTON HERITAGE (@halston) on May 14, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Dream Eyes to paint #priyankachopra #baywatchmovie world premiere #bebaywatch 📷&💄#makeupbypati #babewatch A post shared by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on May 13, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

No filter needed. 💙💜 #priyankachopra #bebaywatch #baywatchmovie 📷&💄 #makeupbypati A post shared by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on May 13, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Details yesterday on @priyankachopra for #baywatch world premiere . #hairbylacyredway #priyankachopra ( Tap for credits ) A post shared by LACY REDWAY HAIRSTYLIST (@lacyredway) on May 14, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

The actress kept her look rather simple, opting to go sans jewellery except for a celestial ring by Nirav Modi.

#BehindTheScenes with @priyankachopra. She is stunning in the #NIRAVMODI Celestial Ring at the @baywatchmovie Premiere. A post shared by NIRAV MODI (@niravmodijewels) on May 13, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Priyanka did absolute justice to the outfit. She swayed everyone with her lovely smile and super confident personality.

That is a lot of love from south beach! Thank u for the loud cheers and love! Always love me Some #Miami #may25th #baywatch @baywatchmovie A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 14, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Way to go, girl!