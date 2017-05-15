DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Priyanka Oozes Oomph In Her Latest Photos From Baywatch Premiere In Miami
Image: Courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Global icon Priyanka Chopra sure knows how make headlines with her fashion choices. And just when people thought that things couldn't get better after she appeared in her custom-made Ralph Lauren trench-coat-gown at the Met Gala 2017, Priyanka proved everyone wrong by showing up in a shimmery blue number by Halston for the world premiere of her upcoming film Baywatch in Miami.
The international star looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the vintage sequinned, dark blue, shimmery outfit from Halston Heritage clothing collection. The desi girl rocked the stunning outfit and pulled off the thigh-high slit and plunging neckline with grace and confidence. Her makeup, especially the mix of blue and purple eye eyeshadow that she applied, was spot on. The actress had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail with neat center parting and finished off her look with heels from Schutz.
The actress kept her look rather simple, opting to go sans jewellery except for a celestial ring by Nirav Modi.
Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Priyanka did absolute justice to the outfit. She swayed everyone with her lovely smile and super confident personality.
Way to go, girl!
- priyanka chopra
- Priyanka Chopra Bawatch outfit
- priyanka chopra baywatch
- Priyanka Chopra Baywatch premiere
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: SRK Gets Nostalgic Talking About KKR's 10-year Journey
- Virat Kohli On His Love For Audi R8 V10 Plus
- Kangana Ranaut's Childlike Innocence is Endearing in Simran Teaser, Watch Video
- Pietersen Blasts Stokes, Buttler for Leaving IPL Ahead of Play-offs
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come