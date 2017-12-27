Priyanka Chopra Shows Us How To Rock An All Pink Outfit In Style; See Pics
Priyanka Chopra slays it in style in an all pink suit which she sported at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra at an event in Delhi/ Yogen Shah)
she is in New York or in Mumbai, global icon and B-town beauty Priyanka Chopra never misses an opportunity to prove that she is the queen of fashion and style.
From putting her best 'fashion foot' forward at any given event, flaunting her casual style at the airport, showing off her curves in risque dresses to embracing Indian weaves with great panache, Priyanka knows how to nail each look with absolute perfection.
At a recent event in Delhi, the international star, who is back in the country, sported a charismatic monochrome look in an all pink power suit. And while pulling off a monochrome outfit isn't everybody's cup of tea, PeeCee, who was dressed in fuschia pink from head-to-toe, courtesy Sergio Hudson's Fall 2017 collection, managed to turn heads with her charming and confident personality.
The actress layered her bright pink top and matching high-waist pants with a long coat of the same color. There was gold button detailing on the three piece outfit that the star sported. Priyanka rounded off her look with minimal makeup, a dash of burberry pink and gold hoop earrings. The actress opted for a neat log bob to round off the look.
Take a look.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra at an event in Delhi/ Yogen Shah)
Credit: @Ami Patel
Priyanka's look is a great example of power dressing. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
