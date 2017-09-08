Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Hot Pink Outfit At Toronto International Film Festival

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has never failed to make a mark when it comes to her sartorial choices. Known to make stunning appearances at red carpets, the Quantico star's, latest appearance at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival too garnered praises like several others in the past, for being a fashion hit.Priyanka was at the event as a special guest for the screening of Pahuna: The Little Visitors, a Sikkimese film produced by the actress and her mother Madhu Chopra.(Photo: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra at Toronto International Film Festival/Getty Images)Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, the Bajirao Mastani actress made sure she turned heads as she arrived at the film festival's red carpet.Priyanka opted for funky, hot pink separates, courtesy Fendi, which featured a cropped blazer and a pleated skirt with white stripe detailing for the occasion and completed her look with embellished black boots, a neat ponytail with side parting and an elegant statement necklace by Nirav Modi to go with the attire. The long sleeves of her outfit which featured flared cuffs, side slit on her pleated skirt and her matching hot pink lip colour only accentuated her look.Take a look.(Photo: Actress Priyanka Chopra at Toronto International Film Festival/Getty Images)(Photo: Actress Priyanka Chopra at Toronto International Film Festival/Getty Images)Earlier, at the Toronto International Film Festival Soiree, Priyanka stunned onlookers with her choice of outfit. She donned asleeveless black Zaid Affas gown featuring thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The actresses rounded off her look with a simple yet beautiful hairdo, waist belt, earthy lip colour and winged eyeliner.Take a look.(Photo: Actress Priyanka Chopra at Toronto International Film Festival Soiree/Getty Images)