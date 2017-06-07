Priyanka Talking About 'Bridging The Gap' In This Ad Campaign Will Inspire You

International star Priyanka Chopra is a well-known name is the West today. From playing the lead role in American television series Quantico, signing her first Hollywood film Baywatch to making international television show appearances and owning global red carpet events, PeeCee has earned a name for herself worldwide through sheer hard work and determination. After striving her way to the top, the actor presently commands a position right on top, inevitably making her equally powerful, influential as responsible.

And so when someone as influential as her speaks on social issues such as bridging the gap caused by racial divide, it is sure to make a difference.

Priyanka, along with several A-listers from across the globe including Christie Brinkley, Alek Wek, Wiz Khalifa and more starred in Edward Enninful directed ad campaign for clothing brand Gap titled - Bridging the Gap.

One of the posts shared on the official Instagram account of the clothing brand Gap, reads, "Since 1969, we've been about transcending differences — it's in our jeans. We're proud to partner with @edward_enninful, appointed @britishvogue editor-in-chief to create this video. It celebrates optimistic American style, the diversity that makes each of us unique, and how Gap white tees (plus one beautiful song) can bring us all together. That's #BridgingTheGap (sic)."

The video shared along with this post has actress Priyanka Chopra and all the others dressed in GAP's trademark blank white tees to bridge the gap and 'to bring people together over the blank canvas of cool white tees and a really great song'. The A-listers are seen having a jovial time and at the same time conveying an important message - to bridge that chasm.

In fact, the 34-year-old global icon took to Instagram to share a video of the ad campaign and to convey and spread the message in the best way possible. Priyanka wrote, "The reality of our world today is that there are many bridges to cross and gaps to fill, but if we come together with the intention of #BridgingTheGap, then we're creating hope for a better tomorrow (sic)."

In yet another post the actor shared a video in which she says 'bridging the gap is exactly what the world needs right now'. Her post description reads, "Celebrating our differences is being proud of where you come from and engulfing other people who are different into your world. #BridgingTheGap, a film by @Edward_Enninful @Gap #Ad #themakingof (sic)."

Sharing a picture of all the amazingly talented people that she worked with on the ad campaign, priyanka wrote on Instagram that she is proud to stand with these amazing people from such diverse backgrounds and achievements and urges everyone to do the same and make a difference. Her post reads, "Proud to stand with these amazing people from such diverse backgrounds and achievements… so cool to have worked with them towards #BridgingTheGap, and we ask that you do too. #UnitedWeStand @Gap (sic)."

The 34-year-old is not just an actor or a star, but a representative of the fastest growing economy in the world and we have to agree that the global icon has not just lived upto people's expectations but has delivered even beyond that and made the country proud each time.



She sure is making a difference by bridging the gap, what are your thoughts on the campaign, let us know in the comments section below.