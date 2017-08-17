GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Sporting A Tricolour Scarf On Independence Day

While Priyanka Chopra isn't new to online trolling and we have known her to always hit back with a powerful response, her reply on this one is still awaited.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:August 17, 2017, 11:52 AM IST
No matter what she wears, international star Priyanka Chopra, almost always lands up being derided online. The desi girl was trolled online yet again by social media users after she posted a boomerang video on Instagram, sporting a tricolour scarf.

On the occasion of India's 70th Independence day, the Bajirao Mastani actress, who was in the US on August 15, took to the social media platform to wish her fans, followers and the entire nation a Happy Independence Day. She captioned the video, "Independence Day #Vibes 🇮🇳#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind (sic)."

The 35-year-old global sensation, who sported a sleeveless white top, blue high-waist denims and a tricolour scarf around her neck, was trolled for disrespecting the Indian flag.

On one hand while the Baywatch actress was attacked with rude and disdainful words including, many users suggested that the actress should have worn something more traditional like a salwar-kameez and that she must apologise for the 'controversial post' and for wearing the national pride around her neck.

While a lot of users came out in support of the actress, pointing out that The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was snapped sporting a tricolour scarf on International Yoga Day, the number of haters outnumbered those in support this time. The B-town beauty's post was filled with people calling her names, asking Instagram to delete her account and demanding that the actress tender an apology.

While Priyanka isn't new to online trolling and we have known her to always hit back with a powerful response, her reply on this one is still awaited.
