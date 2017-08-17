Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Sporting A Tricolour Scarf On Independence Day
While Priyanka Chopra isn't new to online trolling and we have known her to always hit back with a powerful response, her reply on this one is still awaited.
Image: Getty Images
No matter what she wears, international star Priyanka Chopra, almost always lands up being derided online. The desi girl was trolled online yet again by social media users after she posted a boomerang video on Instagram, sporting a tricolour scarf.
On the occasion of India's 70th Independence day, the Bajirao Mastani actress, who was in the US on August 15, took to the social media platform to wish her fans, followers and the entire nation a Happy Independence Day. She captioned the video, "Independence Day #Vibes 🇮🇳#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind (sic)."
Credit: @Priyanka Chopra
The 35-year-old global sensation, who sported a sleeveless white top, blue high-waist denims and a tricolour scarf around her neck, was trolled for disrespecting the Indian flag.
On one hand while the Baywatch actress was attacked with rude and disdainful words including, many users suggested that the actress should have worn something more traditional like a salwar-kameez and that she must apologise for the 'controversial post' and for wearing the national pride around her neck.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra Official Instagram Handle)
While a lot of users came out in support of the actress, pointing out that The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was snapped sporting a tricolour scarf on International Yoga Day, the number of haters outnumbered those in support this time. The B-town beauty's post was filled with people calling her names, asking Instagram to delete her account and demanding that the actress tender an apology.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra Official Instagram Handle)
While Priyanka isn't new to online trolling and we have known her to always hit back with a powerful response, her reply on this one is still awaited.
On the occasion of India's 70th Independence day, the Bajirao Mastani actress, who was in the US on August 15, took to the social media platform to wish her fans, followers and the entire nation a Happy Independence Day. She captioned the video, "Independence Day #Vibes 🇮🇳#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind (sic)."
Credit: @Priyanka Chopra
The 35-year-old global sensation, who sported a sleeveless white top, blue high-waist denims and a tricolour scarf around her neck, was trolled for disrespecting the Indian flag.
On one hand while the Baywatch actress was attacked with rude and disdainful words including, many users suggested that the actress should have worn something more traditional like a salwar-kameez and that she must apologise for the 'controversial post' and for wearing the national pride around her neck.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra Official Instagram Handle)
While a lot of users came out in support of the actress, pointing out that The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was snapped sporting a tricolour scarf on International Yoga Day, the number of haters outnumbered those in support this time. The B-town beauty's post was filled with people calling her names, asking Instagram to delete her account and demanding that the actress tender an apology.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra Official Instagram Handle)
While Priyanka isn't new to online trolling and we have known her to always hit back with a powerful response, her reply on this one is still awaited.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 8 First Impressions Review: Will You Buy it For Rs 45,000 in October?
- Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Appeal Against 5-match Ban
- LFW 2017: Disha Patani Looks Edgy As She Walks The Ramp For Ritu Kumar
- Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Sporting A Tricolour Scarf On Independence Day
- MS Dhoni to Start Cricket Coaching Academy in Dubai