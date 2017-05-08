Priyanka Stuns In A Saree With Hand-Painted Tiger Blouse For UNICEF's Event

Actress Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to stand out and make a point with her fashion choices.

The international sensation, who recently stunned in a Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown that made a world record for it's long train at the Met Gala event, grabbed eyeballs for her distinguished fashion statement at the UNICEF gala fundraising event which was held in Zimbabwe, South Africa, to raise awareness and promote the organisation's initiative - End Violence Against Children.

The gorgeous diva donned a beautiful Sabyasachi black dotted, hand painted and hand crafted Sunderban saree for the event.

The Royal Bengal tiger which was handpainted on the Quantico star's blouse sure deserves a special mention because it takes someone as confident as Priyanka to pull off the look and someone as talented as an Indian to create an epic piece of fashion like that.

By sporting an outfit that had India's national animal hand painted on it, PeeCee made sure that she threw light on the enormous pool of talent that our country has on the world stage.

In fact, the blouse made the outfit so special even for her that the actress herself took to Instagram to mention it on her post.

I love this @sabyasachiofficial saree I wore last night at the @Unicef_southafrica gala. A hand painted bengal tiger blouse that made it so special. @stylebyami A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 6, 2017 at 11:53pm PDT

The Bajirao Mastani actress who is also UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador delivered a powerful speech at the event to raise awareness about the issue.

The desi girl sure made the country proud by representing the nation at such a prestigious event. Kudos to her!