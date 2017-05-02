Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Dress at Met Gala Leads to Hilarious Twitter Jokes
Image credits: Getty Images
Everyone's favourite desi girl Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren evening gown, with a train so long it needed a dedicated helper to get her up the stairs. While Priyanka Chopra dropped jaws and turned heads, she also provided enough fodder for tweeples to slyly crack jokes about her dress.
Here are some of the hilarious puns by Twittertti:
Ab wheat base mein bhi pic.twitter.com/uZ5Vbrgv4z
— LoudSpeakeRatty (@YearOfRat) May 2, 2017
Alladin's magic carpet or Priyanka Chopra's dress? pic.twitter.com/51ktg7CxXD
— Astronaut 🐒 (@TheRobustRascal) May 2, 2017
#BREAKING: #BCCI Hires Priyanka Chopra To Provide Cover Protection To Stadiums During Rains. #PriyankaChopra #IPL #IPL10 #DDvSRH #IPL2017 pic.twitter.com/pACv8lNFlD
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 2, 2017
When you want to buy latest designer wear, but also invest in lifetime supply of pocha material pic.twitter.com/AnxeNSfJOp
— E-tard (@Etardoh) May 2, 2017
Have you guys always wondered where Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan shot the Guzarish song for Ghajini?
Me too. pic.twitter.com/r0Wc5J5ejQ
— Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 2, 2017
@priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/OuC0STnLHk
— Satyam Singh (@Singh1Satyam) May 2, 2017
Sunny Deol: apna luck pehen ke chalo
Priyanka Chopra : Apna bedsheet pehen ke chalo pic.twitter.com/PstkvCsGfB
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 2, 2017
@coolfunnytshirt BREAKING : Priyanka Chopra has been announced as the new ambassador for Swacch Bharat Abhiyan for cleaning the streets in an innovative way. pic.twitter.com/lC5vOvk1ah
— 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) May 2, 2017
Priyanka Chopra is probably the most fashionable lady constable in Mumbai Police...take a bow girl pic.twitter.com/qQUxKsVOOr
— zooMIe... (@zoomphatak) May 2, 2017
Priyanka Chopra's reaction when somebody said "madam, ghar tak lift de do apni gaadi mein bitha kar.." pic.twitter.com/roqQGgh1I5
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 2, 2017
When the bai hasn't turned up, you are ready to party but the house needs sweeping. pic.twitter.com/aI1ngZHZqh
— Shivangi (@Shivangiyadav) May 2, 2017
When the roti can also be your kapda and even your makaan. pic.twitter.com/ETYCvZgeIl
— Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) May 2, 2017
Twitter pe breaking news, haaye re mera ghaghara.
Punjab se leke Delhi via Agra. pic.twitter.com/J2scohWxnl
— Shashank (@Tumharebaap) May 2, 2017
Dear #Trump
Don't Ever Ban Visa For Indians. We Do Provide Employment To Americans. 🙏🏾#PriyankaChopra #DonaldTrump Priyanka Chopra pic.twitter.com/fdyPPKnuJV
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 2, 2017
We bet you had your dose of laughter for the day.