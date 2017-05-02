»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Dress at Met Gala Leads to Hilarious Twitter Jokes

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated: May 2, 2017, 2:40 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Dress at Met Gala Leads to Hilarious Twitter Jokes
Image credits: Getty Images

Everyone's favourite desi girl Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren evening gown, with a train so long it needed a dedicated helper to get her up the stairs. While Priyanka Chopra dropped jaws and turned heads, she also provided enough fodder for tweeples to slyly crack jokes about her dress.

Here are some of the hilarious puns by Twittertti:

We bet you had your dose of laughter for the day.

First Published: May 2, 2017, 1:59 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.