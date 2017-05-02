Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Dress at Met Gala Leads to Hilarious Twitter Jokes

Everyone's favourite desi girl Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren evening gown, with a train so long it needed a dedicated helper to get her up the stairs. While Priyanka Chopra dropped jaws and turned heads, she also provided enough fodder for tweeples to slyly crack jokes about her dress.

Here are some of the hilarious puns by Twittertti:

Alladin's magic carpet or Priyanka Chopra's dress? pic.twitter.com/51ktg7CxXD — Astronaut 🐒 (@TheRobustRascal) May 2, 2017

When you want to buy latest designer wear, but also invest in lifetime supply of pocha material pic.twitter.com/AnxeNSfJOp — E-tard (@Etardoh) May 2, 2017

Have you guys always wondered where Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan shot the Guzarish song for Ghajini? Me too. pic.twitter.com/r0Wc5J5ejQ — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 2, 2017

Sunny Deol: apna luck pehen ke chalo Priyanka Chopra : Apna bedsheet pehen ke chalo pic.twitter.com/PstkvCsGfB — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 2, 2017

@coolfunnytshirt BREAKING : Priyanka Chopra has been announced as the new ambassador for Swacch Bharat Abhiyan for cleaning the streets in an innovative way. pic.twitter.com/lC5vOvk1ah — 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) May 2, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is probably the most fashionable lady constable in Mumbai Police...take a bow girl pic.twitter.com/qQUxKsVOOr — zooMIe... (@zoomphatak) May 2, 2017

Priyanka Chopra's reaction when somebody said "madam, ghar tak lift de do apni gaadi mein bitha kar.." pic.twitter.com/roqQGgh1I5 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 2, 2017

When the bai hasn't turned up, you are ready to party but the house needs sweeping. pic.twitter.com/aI1ngZHZqh — Shivangi (@Shivangiyadav) May 2, 2017

When the roti can also be your kapda and even your makaan. pic.twitter.com/ETYCvZgeIl — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) May 2, 2017

Twitter pe breaking news, haaye re mera ghaghara.

Punjab se leke Delhi via Agra. pic.twitter.com/J2scohWxnl — Shashank (@Tumharebaap) May 2, 2017

Dear #Trump Don't Ever Ban Visa For Indians. We Do Provide Employment To Americans. 🙏🏾#PriyankaChopra #DonaldTrump Priyanka Chopra pic.twitter.com/fdyPPKnuJV — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 2, 2017

We bet you had your dose of laughter for the day.