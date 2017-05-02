Priyanka Chopra's Outfit At Met Gala Red Carpet Is A Head Turner For Sure

Reinventing the trench coat! Priyanka Chopra slayed in a bold Ralph Lauren Collection trench coat gown with a massive train on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet. She attended the Met Gala dressed as a sexy red carpet detective.

Trust Priyanka Chopra to make a statement every time she walks the red carpet on the foreign land. As if her Emmys and Oscar appearances weren’t enough treat to the eyes, the Bollywood star, undoubtedly India’s most successful entertainment export to the west, is at her top game at Met Gala 2017.

The Quantico actress, 34, popped the collar on the coat and left it unbuttoned to show off her cleavage. She added even more edge to her outfit with silver earrings, black booties and smoky eye makeup. She pulled her hair into a messy topknot to finish off her sexy look.

PeeCee needed multiple people to hold the train on her gown as she made her way up the stairs of the museum. As she walked gracefully, other celebs had to take extra care not to step on her dress.

Giving the Baywatch actor company was singer-actor Nick Jonas, also in a Ralph Lauren outfit.

With the lovely @priyankachopra in our @ralphlauren looks for the #metgala2017 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 1, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Priyanka was styled flawlessly too, sleeves effortlessly pulled up to her elbows, collar perfectly popped. Basically, she looked like the coolest girl on the carpet.

Here’s what foreign media is saying about Priyanka Chopra’s trench coat:

PRIYANKA. CHOPRA. **jaw drops** She is 🔥 E V E R Y T H I N G 🔥@priyankachopra #MetGala @GMA pic.twitter.com/N1ORvoXT8j — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) May 2, 2017

Priyanka Chopra Slays in Trench Coat Dress With Longest Train Ever on 2017 #MetGala Red Carpet https://t.co/kZHRzcwdWA pic.twitter.com/vfJQG1rhWj — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 2, 2017

Actually, this trench coat-gown by @RalphLauren on Priyanka Chopra is a weirdly great combo. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bBZ8GQZsNT — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 1, 2017

This girl has an attitude to kill!