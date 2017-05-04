Priyanka's Reply To Twitter Jokes On Her Met Gala look Will Make You Love Her

The designer khaki-coloured trench coat gown with a 20 feet long train sported by Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala 2017 in New York has been trolled as a chapati, as the terrains of Egypt and as a promoter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. But the actress has taken the criticism in her stride, giving a drumroll.

Priyanka chose a customised Ralph Lauren for her debut at the fashion fiesta Met Gala, where even actress Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a Tommy Hilfiger creation. But Priyanka's look -- accentuated by heavy make-up -- grabbed more eyeballs.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, and replied to all trolls by saying: "*Drumroll* to your creativity! I've picked a few of my favourites! Good to know that the dress serves more purposes than just fashion. Hope to continue to stir your creative juices."

"This is why I love the Met Gala you literally can push the envelope for fashion anywhere! Until next time...ROFL," she added.

Priyanka chose a couple of memes on her dress to support her post.

The actress was herself proud of the dress she chose -- especially because she could change its look in minutes for the gala itself and its after-party.

"Ingenious design by Ralph Lauren and thank God for it!! Imagine the 20 foot train at the after party... Lol! Spot the difference, Wardrobe Hacks, The Case Of The Missing Train, Inspector Gadget or Sherlock Holmes," Priyanka posted along with a collage of two images juxtaposed to show how the dress was transformed.

She also had a fun and breezy Marilyn Monroe kind of moment, as seen in a Twitter post from the official Ralph Lauren handle.

"Thank you for the 'moment' Ralph Lauren. Such a fun and easy breezy take on Comme de Garçon! Loved being your muse for the Met Gala 2017," Priyanka tweeted.