Puma And The Weeknd Present Their First Sneaker Collaboration

Announced in 2016, the artistic and creative collaboration between the German shoe and sportswear brand and the musician The Weeknd will finally bear fruit on August 24, with the launch of the singer's first signature sneaker boot christened the "Puma Parallel", which is the first of three drops planned for the collection.This fall will be marked by the long-awaited tie-up between Puma and its global ambassador, the singer of "I Feel It Coming", after an intensive teaser campaign.Already seen on stage in the course of The Weeknd's international tour "The Starboy: Legend of the Fall", the first piece in the Puma x XO collection is a pair of sneaker boots featuring an Italian nubuck upper along with an Ignite technology rubber sole for optimal shock-absorption.With this collection, which will be launched in three drops, The Weeknd aims to reinterpret the streetwear look that is close to his heart. Along with the sneaker boots, the collection will include bomber jackets, boots and a kimono, in camouflage print, suede and denim.“We've been building the XO brand for a long time now. It's gone beyond product and the PUMA x XO collab is an extension of everything we've been doing. For XO, partnering with a powerhouse like PUMA and having the ability to create a new aesthetic is an amazing opportunity,” said The Weeknd in a press release.The Puma x XO Parallel sneakers will be available from August 24 on www.puma.com, Puma stores, and a selection of sports and fashion outlets around the world.