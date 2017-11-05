Pyjamas Can Look Sexy, Says Mollie King
She thinks the most important thing is for people to have fun when they are choosing their outfit.
(Photo: Singer Mollie King/ Reuters)
Singer Mollie King thinks pyjamas can still look "sexy", and a two-piece nightwear outfit can be as enticing as a negligee.
"The pyjama is back. They don't have to be old, frumpy things anymore. Certainly, with me, it's a case of any excuse to wear them and nowadays there are so many options, anything from little cotton shorts and T-shirts to silk pyjamas. You can look just as sexy in shorts and a T-shirt as you can a little negligee," King told dailymail.co.uk.
The Hair down hitmaker thinks women shouldn't feel they have to wear "something sexy" to excite their lover in the bedroom.
She said: "What's appealing in a woman, or a guy, is an inner self-confidence, intelligence and humour; it's not about dressing up in something sexy."
She thinks the most important thing is for people to have "fun" when they are choosing their outfit.
