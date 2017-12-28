Quick Fixes to Get Ready for New Year’s Party

Planning to attend a New Year Party and show your glamorous side? You can't do that with dull skin and frizzy hair. This party season try out some quick fixes to not just look great but also impress many with your flawless face and shiny hair.Shahnaz Husain doles out some quick fixes to look flawless this New Year's Eve.* Give yourself a manicure and pedicure the day before the big night. In fact, after soaking the hands and feet in warm water, massage with a rich cream, so that the skin is smooth and soft. A good pick-me-up treatment for the hands is to rub them with sugar and lemon juice. Pay attention to details like waxing and threading too, at least a day in advance.* A 'pick-me-up' face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. Cleanse the skin. Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. Then give cold compress with rose water and cotton wool* If your eyes are looking puffy, apply eye pads with cotton wool dipped in chilled rose water. Used tea bags can also do the trick. Soak them in a little warm water, squeeze out the water and apply on the eyes like eye pads.* For the New Year party, cover up pimples and scars with a foundation one or two shades lighter than normal skin tone. Using a thin pointed brush, apply it directly on the blemish. Then apply loose powder over it.* Apply blusher on the cheekbones and slightly below it. Use your finger tips to dot the area with blusher. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards, making sure there are no harsh lines or a blotches.* Go for the smoky eyes look. After applying eye shadow, apply eye liner close to the lashes on upper eyelid. Then smudge it with a cotton bud. Then apply a dark shadow over it and blend it outwards and slightly upwards.* Apply liner just below lower lashes, smudge it and then apply eye shadow. To add glamour, use mauve or pink eye shadow, instead of brown or grey, with silver or gold highlights.* For the night, use lipstick in red, plum, coral, dark pink or amber colours. Add a touch of lip gloss to the centre of the lips.* Add sparkle by dusting a light layer of gold or silver powder at the temples and the throat area.* If your hair is looking dull give it a quick conditioning treatment before your shampoo. Mix one teaspoon each of vinegar and honey with one egg. Beat them together well. Massage the mixture into the scalp. Then wrap the hair in a hot towel for twenty minutes, before washing the hair. Your hair will have more body and look shiny and manageable.* If you suddenly find your hair has too much static - or a "fly away" hair problem. All you need to do is to wet your hands with water and smooth your palms over the hair. And, avoid too much brushing.* To soften rough, bushy or frizzy hair, mix some water with creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.Renuka Pillai, celebrity make up expert at AVON India too have tips to share* Bold will stay: Vintage hold strong place in the beauty pedia, so wine and blood red colours are the hottest trends to rock in the New Year party. These bold shades tend to rule the New Year as they were in this year. Even the metallic eyes without eyeliners will stand out to attract eyeballs in the party.* Let your eyes do the magic: Long lashes and thick winged eye liners will grab eye balls this season.* Tangy blush: Orange colour on the cheeks will rule the trend. Give your cheekbones a cool, orange touch to make your look completely different from everyone. Highlight your cheeks with a fresh tint of coral that makes your look fresh and energising.* Make your lips be glossy ready: While matte is not going out of fashion for now, but you can revamp your look with glossy lips on the New Year Eve party. Shinny tints and bright colours will do great on the day. With everything in party mode, a little shine onto your lips will be in good sync. Fuller and curvier lips will draw eyes. Staple colours red and pink, in their bolder versions will do well on the occasion.