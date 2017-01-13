Quick Tips To Make Walls Classy With Pastel Shades

New Delhi: With the subtle and elegant nature of the beautiful pastel hues, you can give your walls a soft and charming look. Pastel colour schemes work beautifully for every possible setting of the interior because of its flexible nature to adapt well, says an expert.

Expert Ranjit Singh says that pastel coloured walls go best with the sophisticated themes of the interior because of its cool and neutral nature so its important that whenever one plans to paint their walls with pastel shades, don't forget to add white colour to the interiors as white acts a neutral color.

He suggests few tips on how one can make their wall classy with pastel shades.

* The exquisite pastel blue: This colour would give you a feel of calmness coupled with subtle boldness. If you are looking for something in pastels, which is elegant and stylish, go for a chic Japanese theme with pastel blue in mind. Or you can go for wooden panels that can be used as a statement wall art right above the bed, painted in pastel sky blue, giving your space a soft and genuine look.

I would like to recommend yellows, whites, dark blues to decorate your room as these would bring an exquisite appeal to your home when applied with pastel blue.

* The charming pastel purple: Go for a colour which displays simplicity, comfort, and harmony. With its sensual and delightful charm, the pastel purple brings a stunning look when combined with white and with grey, so consider these two colours when it comes to decorating your dream home.

You can use grey and white throw pillows in your space or maybe a white colour lamp shade. These two colours can never go wrong with pastel purple. This would create a soft ambience and give your home a contemporary appearance.

* The alluring pastel orange: The alluring and splendid hue while playing a soothing role in your interiors, eases down the heaviness that comes from furniture pieces and accessories. You could play off the warmth and experiment with some cool grey-blues and it will enable you to create a fresh and vibrant ambiance. Don't hesitate to bump up the volume, bring in some mustard or celadon green.

* The cheerful pastel yellow: Pastel yellow works wonders with pastel pink as blend creates an interior, which is truly cheerful. Use some peppy elements in the pastel pink colour and cherish the interior beauty of your house. For instance: You can get a wall hanging with a tint of white and pastel pink, or a table lamp or a dressing table in pastel pink or sheer curtains in white.

* The classy pastel grey: This subtle yet classy hue gives a sensual look to the interiors of your home. This colour will perk up the ambience of your place and brighten your mood. The pastel grey stands out superbly along with the fashionable artwork and a rustic coloured bed. You can undoubtedly incorporate a decorative oval mirror with a black metal or a plain black photo frame. For the bed linen, you can pick white colour bed sheets and baby pink coloured pillows. So if you are planning to paint your walls with Pastel grey, remember to keep these three colours in mind and your house feel rejuvenated and joyful.