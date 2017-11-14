Quirky Tips To Add Colour In Your Home Decor
Incorporate these decor ideas to bring some warmth back into your home.
Representative Image: Getty Images
A simple change of soft furnishings or adding some wall arts can add colour to your home decor, suggest experts.
Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist from Vajor, and Adetee Sawhaney, Principal Designer at Altus Interio, share some tips:
* Wall arts and photo frames: The simplest way to bring your bare walls to life is by adding colourful artworks and photographs. The embroidered wall arts will bring earthiness to your walls, whereas the photo frames will help you add a personal touch. It is recommended to create a mix of both on one wall to create a more statement look.
* Paint one wall: If you want an instant makeover, just paint one wall of your living room or any given space. This changes the focal point of the space without getting into a major decorating project. If your room has a niche, that too could be the perfect choice for extra colour. You can choose a bold, contrasting colour or a subtle tone darker than the tone of the other walls.
* Play with colourful soft furnishings: Nothing adds colour like soft furnishings like cushions and throws aesthetically placed on furniture. One could choose solid colours for a floral sofa or chair, or colourful, patterned cushions for a solid colour chair or sofa, these simple additions will make for a colourful change.
* Get artsy: A colourful piece of art placed in a living room not only adds a decorative touch, but also introduces colours and shapes you might not be able to use in a larger area.
Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist from Vajor, and Adetee Sawhaney, Principal Designer at Altus Interio, share some tips:
* Wall arts and photo frames: The simplest way to bring your bare walls to life is by adding colourful artworks and photographs. The embroidered wall arts will bring earthiness to your walls, whereas the photo frames will help you add a personal touch. It is recommended to create a mix of both on one wall to create a more statement look.
* Paint one wall: If you want an instant makeover, just paint one wall of your living room or any given space. This changes the focal point of the space without getting into a major decorating project. If your room has a niche, that too could be the perfect choice for extra colour. You can choose a bold, contrasting colour or a subtle tone darker than the tone of the other walls.
* Play with colourful soft furnishings: Nothing adds colour like soft furnishings like cushions and throws aesthetically placed on furniture. One could choose solid colours for a floral sofa or chair, or colourful, patterned cushions for a solid colour chair or sofa, these simple additions will make for a colourful change.
* Get artsy: A colourful piece of art placed in a living room not only adds a decorative touch, but also introduces colours and shapes you might not be able to use in a larger area.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gianluigi Buffon Ends International Career After Italy Fail to Qualify for World Cup
- Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi to Release on May 25; Read Why Karan Johar is so Excited
- Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor Steal The Show At GQ Fashion Nights 2017
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know