Rakhi Sawant's Dubai Adventure Videos Are So Funny That You'll Die Laughing

Rakhi Sawant and her antics always grab attention, so how can her recent Dubai tour go unnoticed? She was recently on a crazy adventure to Dubai with her selfie stick. Yes, you read that right. Since her visit, she has been giving us all the insights of her shopping at the Dubai mall, taking a walk by the Burj Khalifa and a dance face-off with a belly dancer. You may find it annoying yet hilarious at the same time. Let's turbo start the madness:

1) Rakhi, being a responsible girl, promised her 'friends' every update about her Dubai tour. She truly knows how to quick-fix all bonds.

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 17, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

2) And, she kept her promise.

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 18, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

3) Her first visit was to a 'baalon ki dukaan' at Dubai mall. She even tried on a tight curled hair-wig there:

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 21, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

4) Rakhi even interviewed a 'Sheikh Sahab' at the perfume shop. If that isn't funny, I don't know, what is!

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 22, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

5) This one is all about Rakhi doing 'Rakhi things'. That camera angle, though.

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 22, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

6) She even lost her way outside the Dubai mall. This is getting serious now!

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 22, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

7) Rakhi took a dance face-off challenge with a belly dancer and impressed us with her dancing skills.

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 24, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

8) Assuming that your eyes are still working, let’s continue with something more monumental, like Burj Khalifa.

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 24, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

9) Watch Rakhi pulling a 'window shop till you drop' at the Dubai mall and blaming her favorite PM Modi for not being able to afford a diamond ring. Like what?

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 25, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

10) Rakhi's way to quick chill with a beer and reminding us all about Ramazan is exceptionally cute!

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 25, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

11) That death stare she got from the lady at the back will give you chills for days to come.

A post shared by Rakhi sawant (@rakhisawant151) on May 25, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Love her or hate her, but we have to admit that she's a pro at adventuring solo. Rakhi made 'all by yourself' look so good. Feeling empowered enough?