Rakhi Sawant's Dubai Adventure Videos Are So Funny That You'll Die Laughing
Rakhi Sawant and her antics always grab attention, so how can her recent Dubai tour go unnoticed? She was recently on a crazy adventure to Dubai with her selfie stick. Yes, you read that right. Since her visit, she has been giving us all the insights of her shopping at the Dubai mall, taking a walk by the Burj Khalifa and a dance face-off with a belly dancer. You may find it annoying yet hilarious at the same time. Let's turbo start the madness:
1) Rakhi, being a responsible girl, promised her 'friends' every update about her Dubai tour. She truly knows how to quick-fix all bonds.
2) And, she kept her promise.
3) Her first visit was to a 'baalon ki dukaan' at Dubai mall. She even tried on a tight curled hair-wig there:
4) Rakhi even interviewed a 'Sheikh Sahab' at the perfume shop. If that isn't funny, I don't know, what is!
5) This one is all about Rakhi doing 'Rakhi things'. That camera angle, though.
6) She even lost her way outside the Dubai mall. This is getting serious now!
7) Rakhi took a dance face-off challenge with a belly dancer and impressed us with her dancing skills.
8) Assuming that your eyes are still working, let’s continue with something more monumental, like Burj Khalifa.
9) Watch Rakhi pulling a 'window shop till you drop' at the Dubai mall and blaming her favorite PM Modi for not being able to afford a diamond ring. Like what?
10) Rakhi's way to quick chill with a beer and reminding us all about Ramazan is exceptionally cute!
11) That death stare she got from the lady at the back will give you chills for days to come.
Love her or hate her, but we have to admit that she's a pro at adventuring solo. Rakhi made 'all by yourself' look so good. Feeling empowered enough?
