Ralph Lauren To Make His Return To New York Fashion Week

After having been absent since 2015, Ralph Lauren will be returning to the official calendar for New York Fashion Week: Men's reports WWD.

The designer sent out invitations on Tuesday for a showing of his Purple Label fall collection, which according to the emailed invitation is to be presented on February 1 by private appointment at the company's Madison Avenue headquarters.

The line has previously been presented in Milan.

Lauren often presents his men's collections privately rather than on the runway, preferring buyers and editors to be able to get up close and personal with the line at a presentation.

NYFW: Men's will be held from Monday, January 30 through Thursday, February 2.