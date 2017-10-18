Rannvijay Launches His Personal App To Interact With Fans

Actor Rannvijay Singha of "Roadies" fame has launched his personal app to be able to interact with his fans with ease."Although I am very active on social media, and I receive a lot of comments from fans, I don't always get a chance to answer to their comments or posts, because there are so many. I was facing a lot of barriers to interact with my fans and communication gets lost in translation. This is what made me come up with my own app, where there can be two-way communication," Rannvijay said in a statement.This app is made by New York-based tech firm escapex. It will enable fans to access Rannvijay's social handles and get up, close and personal with him through the in-app social feed. The app will also enable fans to reach out to him and showcase their talent.Rannvijay, who created web series "SquadRann" on YouTube plans to take content deployment and engagement with fans to the next level with the app, which will provide unique features like push notifications, featured videos, superstar posts, contests, custom badges, live broadcasts and chats between Rannvijay and his fans.He added: "I am what I am today because of my fans and for all the love that they have showered on me since many years. This is just a small way to say thank you."The popular TV anchor also said if there was one celebrity he wishes had an app that he would have loved to download, it is basketball star Michael Jordan.