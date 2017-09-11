Rashida Jones Unveils Her 'Imperfectly Perfect' Side For Almay

The actress, screenwriter and producer has teamed up with the beauty brand in a move that will see her take on the role of 'Mega Influencer' in a series of videos showcasing her comedic talents. The news follows the launch of Almay's new campaign, 'Reveal the True You', which encourages self-expression and celebrates individual beauty."The message of this campaign is something so simple, yet not often said: You are beautiful just the way you are," said Jones in a statement. "There is so much pressure to portray an idyllic life, especially through social media, and honestly, does anyone really have the picture-perfect Matcha Latte every day? It was this thought that sparked the idea of showing what my life as an influencer would really be like, behind the curtain, imperfectly perfect.""Our new Almay campaign seeks to widen what 'beautiful' means, and drive conversation around individual beauty," said Antonette Bivona, Marketing Director at Almay.The ‘Reveal the True You' campaign was unveiled earlier this summer and provided a platform for Almay to reposition itself as a more inclusive beauty brand by focusing on increasing the diversity of both its models and its product offerings. Jones' first video for the brand is a tongue-in-cheek introduction to her life as a ‘millennial whisperer,' ‘botanical craft curator' and ‘certified makeup expert.'Jones' videos will be available via Almay's social channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.