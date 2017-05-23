Raymond Launches Khadi Label As Part Of Make in India Initiative

Textile and apparel conglomerate Raymond Limited has launched sub-brand Khadi by Raymond -- a move in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative.

The launch here saw the presence of Minister of State (MSME) Giriraj Singh as the Chief Guest and Sumitra Kulkarni Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, as the guest of honour.

Khadi By Raymond is a range of fabric blends and ready to wear apparel that resonates with the Indian culture, according to Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Limited.

"It is indeed a moment of pride to have khadi - the fabric of our nation as a part of our product portfolio. Embodying some of the latest design trends and enhancing its quality, Raymond Khadi is set to reposition khadi as a fabric of choice, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of promoting khadi for fashion and reinstating our commitment to Make in India initiative," Singhania said in a statement.

This initiative is conceptualised under the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Act and permits Raymond to promote the sale and marketing of khadi or khadi products of village industries or handicrafts and forge links with established marketing agencies through the public-private partnership model.

Under this convergence, Raymond has agreed for a guaranteed minimum procurement of khadi and khadi products for a period of five years with primary purchases of muslin cotton, wool blends and silk.

"It is a historical moment that the best brains are coming in to get involved with khadi. The agreement signed between KVIC and Raymond is bearing its first fruit and the exclusive display of khadi apparels will open a new avenue for khadi market. This will serve the cause of rural artisans of our country and support the cause of greater use of khadi by every Indian," said V.K. Saxena, Chairman, KVIC.