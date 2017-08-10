Real Life Ola Share Stories: Ola's Friendship Day Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
Finding people with the same interests is priceless! A lot of people have found their new connections in a cab ride! What’s your Ola Share story?
Finding people with the same interests is priceless! A lot of people have found their new connections in a cab ride! What’s your Ola Share story?
The daily commute from home to work and back can get quite boring. Plus sharing a cab with strangers is not the favorite option of the commuters. However, Ola found a way around bringing people closer and breaking the barriers of travelling with strangers by making them potential connections.
The latest Ola campaign ran around friendship day, encouraging people to share a cab and make connections which otherwise would’ve been impossible.
Like meeting a stranger who could make your future!
Ola brought to light that meeting new people can be fun, great for future endeavors and also helps find like-minded people with just a comfortable conversation in a cab!
For many who have taken Ola share cabs can vouch for the fact that their best conversations were made during their cab rides. Some even called meeting their new friends as serendipity.
To spread more smiles and be a catalyst for more such conversations and connections, Ola introduced a friendship day special Ola Share cab pass for just Rupee 1. The most astonishing result was a lot of commuters came forward and told their stories of meeting new people, potential employers and long lost friends through these rides!
Inspired by these warm commuter stories, Ola sought out to be a connection finder, inspiring millions to
#ShareAConnection by sharing cabs.
Finding people with the same interests is priceless! A lot of people have found their new connections in a cab ride! What’s your Ola Share story?
The latest Ola campaign ran around friendship day, encouraging people to share a cab and make connections which otherwise would’ve been impossible.
Like meeting a stranger who could make your future!
Take an #OlaShare & spark a connection!— Ola (@Olacabs) August 7, 2017
What more, now get your #SharePass at just ₹1 - https://t.co/nx0txfv3m7#ShareAConnection pic.twitter.com/Bj6IeCd2dj
Ola brought to light that meeting new people can be fun, great for future endeavors and also helps find like-minded people with just a comfortable conversation in a cab!
This Friendship week, share a ride & spark a connection!— Ola (@Olacabs) August 7, 2017
Now get an #OlaShare pass at just ₹1. https://t.co/nx0txfv3m7 #FarakPadtaHai pic.twitter.com/h6sbfsoKgO
For many who have taken Ola share cabs can vouch for the fact that their best conversations were made during their cab rides. Some even called meeting their new friends as serendipity.
You could #ShareAConnection on your next #OlaShare ride!— Ola (@Olacabs) August 7, 2017
And this week, get your #SharePass at just ₹1 https://t.co/nx0txfv3m7 pic.twitter.com/w4jR8c2VnX
To spread more smiles and be a catalyst for more such conversations and connections, Ola introduced a friendship day special Ola Share cab pass for just Rupee 1. The most astonishing result was a lot of commuters came forward and told their stories of meeting new people, potential employers and long lost friends through these rides!
Inspired by these warm commuter stories, Ola sought out to be a connection finder, inspiring millions to
#ShareAConnection by sharing cabs.
Finding people with the same interests is priceless! A lot of people have found their new connections in a cab ride! What’s your Ola Share story?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind
- All New Hyundai Verna First Impressions: Honda City Should Be Scared
- Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose
- Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection