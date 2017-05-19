Réard Swimwear Brand Makes Comeback

1940s swimwear brand Réard is back in business. Earlier this week, the vintage label that invented the bikini, unveiled its SS17 collection in Paris.

Réard is set to make a splash with the launch this summer of its fresh new range of on-trend colorblock bikinis and one-pieces.

Flattering seam-free cuts coupled with elegant jewel detailing and chic metallic or quirky nautical accents are sure to be a poolside hit with style-conscious swimmers and bathing beauties alike.

What can we expect? In keeping with Réard's style DNA: clean lines, rivets, and lacing are some of the interesting twists Réard's creative director Céline Adler has to offer.

Pieces are retailing from €200 and between €300 and €450 for haute couture-inspired styles inspired by brand classics, while Réard's ultimate luxury jewel pieces are priced at €650.

The complete SS17 range is now exclusively available at the colette concept store in Paris, and is additionally on sale via Réard"s e-boutique.

The house of Réard was established in 1946 by car engineer and fashion entrepreneur Louis Réard. inventing the bikini, which he showcased at Piscine Molitor, a popular pool and stylish Parisian haunt -- was Réard's claim to fame. In an untimely twist of fate during the bikini's heyday, the label slipped off the radar following Réard's death in 1984. Now 30 years later Réard sets out to reclaim its stake in the luxury swimwear industry.