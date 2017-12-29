GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Red, Black and Gold: Fashion Experts Pick Their Style Looks For New Year Bash

The fashion experts have given their opinion. it's time for you to own the outfit that you sport this New Year's Eve.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2017, 1:40 PM IST
(Photo: Rutu Neeva and Amit Aggarwal creations/Elevate PR)
It's festive time and the party has only just begun. But, if you still haven't decided what outfit you are going to sport for the New Year bash, here are some tips that might help you look chic, making sure you ring in 2018 in style.

From picking a gold dress to calling red the colour of the season, fashion gurus including Sunaina Khera, Amit Aggarwal, Rutu Neeva and Saaksha & Kinni have given their expert opinion on what you can pick and try for the New Year party outing this year. Take a look.

Sunaina Khera

Black outfit

(Photo: An outfit designed by Sunaina Khera)

A hand embroidered sequin slip dress is the perfect amount of bling to bring in the New Years. It’s an extremely fun and festive outfit which goes with the theme of any party.

Red Tulle Dress

Sunaina Khera NYE

This red hand embroidered tulle dress paired with a silk satin jacket is another great option for New Year’s Eve. Unapologetically bold, this outfit is a statement piece which is great if you want to stand out!

Amit Aggarwal

A Red Dress

amit aggarwal NYE 1

Red is the colour of the season, and a contemporary cocktail dress in this feisty colour, promises to be a head turner! Add a little touch of sparkle with your shoes or statement earrings and you'll be ready to ring in the New Year in style!

Gold dress

amit aggarwal NYE

Another outfit I would recommend for the bold and daring, is a metallic off-shoulder gown with a thigh high slit. It's an ideal piece to channel your inner fashion diva and make a statement this NYE!


Rutu Neeva

Go bold with red

rutu NYE 1

Go bold with red for New Years. The striking colour looks best on a classic silhouette. A minimalist strappy dress with clean lines is perfect. Pair it with heels and you’re party ready!


Black, a party staple

rutu NYE

Black is a party staple because it never fails to look formal. Give a tweak to the classic LBD with dramatic, shoulder baring ruffles on a tea length bodycon. Make it interesting with a statement pair of shoes.

Saaksha & Kinni

The little black dress

saaksha NYE

This new years, opt for a little black dress but with a twist - a statement piece with an embellished collar. Rather than the usual embroidery, opt for heavy metals and stones.

Mix print with embellishments

saaksha NYE 1

Go bold by pairing prints with sequins. Choose feminine silhouettes like skirts and blouses and team them with edgy coats and capes for an unorthodox way to bring in the new years.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
