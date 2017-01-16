Rekha Is Ditching Kanjivaram Saris For Something Strange These Days

New Delhi: There's only one name in our film industry who can pull off a Kanjivaram sari, sindoor and blood-red lip shade to its utmost elegance - Rekha! The woman with a unique trademark style has ruled several hearts for years and still continues to live her reign.

The Rekha we've seen from time immemorial has an almost-patented style of her own, but now she has started experimenting with her looks. It's always good to see celebrities trying new and unconventional stuff but not every time does it turn out right.

Image: Twitter/ Colors Stardust Awards, Yogen Shah

In some of the recent events, the actress ditched her usual sari look and opted for some bold off-beat looks. It seems as if Rekha is trying to revisit some of her old films with these looks! The uncanny resemblance between her recent appearances and her onscreen looks in films like Khoon Bhari Maang and Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi can't be ignored.

Image: Stills from Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi

When the veteran actress attended the launch of Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, she surprised everybody with her choice of outfit. She turned up in an outfit, which is hard to explain. It's more like a put-together of all things strange. She wore a blazer and coupled it with a combination of skirt and jeggings. She further tied a beige scarf to accentuate her look. Did it work? We don't think so.

Image: Yogen Shah

At the screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, she paired a white jacket and a pair of black pants. She finished her look with a beanie and boots. Even though her outfits have changed, her bold red lip shade remains.