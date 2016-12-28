»
Remembering Carrie Fisher, The Mental Health Advocate

News18.com

First published: December 28, 2016, 8:33 AM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
Remembering Carrie Fisher, The Mental Health Advocate
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London on December 16, 2015. (Reuters)

Most Star Wars fans better know her as Princess Leia, but others remember her as the actress Carrie Fisher who spoke unabashedly about mental illness at various public platforms. Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on December 23, when she suffered cardiac arrest. Seeing her serious condition, paramedics decided to rush her to a nearby hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. She later passed away in the hospital.

She endured drug addiction and withstood stormy romances during her lifetime. She was pretty outspoken about her battle with bipolar disorder, alcoholism and addiction and for some, she epitomised what it meant to be a mental health advocate.

Ever since the news of her death broke out, tributes have been pouring in on social media. Many of her fans are remembering her advocacy on Twitter.



