Riccardo Tisci Wants His Own Biopic

Italian designer Riccardo Tisci wants a film to be made about him and his career.He feels "blessed" to boast a successful career at the helm of the fashion industry, although he plans to take some much-needed break.Tisci, 43, who was the former creative director of Givenchy for over one decade feels "blessed" to have a successful career. He says he is often approached by film directors who want to depict his life journey in a movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.The mogul – who has also worked with Nike for almost 10 years – has revealed he is taking a break from the fashion business because he feels he needs to take ‘two minutes to stop’ and ‘reinvent’ himself as he hasn’t taken a breather since he started his career aged 10 years old."I'm blessed because I think God gave me this dream. Sometimes I have a friend, a director and they're like 'Oh, let's make a movie of your life' and one day I probably will do it because I'm so lucky in my life that I really believe somebody does help me from another planet," Tisci told lifestyle online portal highsnobiety.com.