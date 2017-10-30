GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Riccardo Tisci Wants His Own Biopic

The 43-year-old fashion designer was the former creative director of Givenchy for over a decade.

IANS

Updated:October 30, 2017, 8:51 AM IST
Riccardo Tisci Wants His Own Biopic
Representative Image: Getty Images
Italian designer Riccardo Tisci wants a film to be made about him and his career.

He feels "blessed" to boast a successful career at the helm of the fashion industry, although he plans to take some much-needed break.

Tisci, 43, who was the former creative director of Givenchy for over one decade feels "blessed" to have a successful career. He says he is often approached by film directors who want to depict his life journey in a movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The mogul – who has also worked with Nike for almost 10 years – has revealed he is taking a break from the fashion business because he feels he needs to take ‘two minutes to stop’ and ‘reinvent’ himself as he hasn’t taken a breather since he started his career aged 10 years old.

"I'm blessed because I think God gave me this dream. Sometimes I have a friend, a director and they're like 'Oh, let's make a movie of your life' and one day I probably will do it because I'm so lucky in my life that I really believe somebody does help me from another planet," Tisci told lifestyle online portal highsnobiety.com.
