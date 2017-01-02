Ring In 2017 With These Soul-stirring Beau Taplin Quotes

Beau Taplin is a self-published author who offers some insightful words on love, life and everything in between. With over 433k followers on Instagram, his writing has reached places he might not even know of. From young girls with broken hearts to adult men with unfulfilled desires - his words resonate with almost all age groups.

These words have the potential to resolve your innermost conflicts, lift you up when you’re low and at times even change your perspective on life. Even if it doesn’t solve the battles you’re fighting, it gives you the strength to face them.

As we ring in 2017 with new hopes and ambitions, we bring you some Beau Taplin quotes for a better and a brighter year.

“Don’t stress so much about settling on a path in 2017”

"Don't stress so much about settling on a path in 2017"

Revolution over resolution. True, proper change in life takes consistency and perseverance.

“Happiness is not a checklist”

"Happiness is not a checklist"

“Like the ocean, the stillness is just another of our natural states”

"Like the ocean, the stillness is just another of our natural states"

Important. Your off days do not define your talent.

“But there’s good and bad in everything”

“The dream might be the destination, but the little triumphs will get you there”

"The dream might be the destination, but the little triumphs will get you there"

Live your life in increments people. Too many of us fall short of our full potential because we are discouraged by the distance we have left to travel when we should instead just relax and enjoy the journey.

“Oh sweet child, you are so much stronger than you know”

"Oh sweet child, you are so much stronger than you know"

“Rise and Shine”

"Rise and Shine"

“Let loose once in a while”