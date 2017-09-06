Rohit Bal and Jaipur Princess Team Up To Support Women Empowerment

Ace designer Rohit Bal and Princess Divya Kumari of Jaipur have joined hands for inaugural edition of Nobility for Ability. The central themes of the event are Women Empowerment and the differently-abled."Nobility for Ability" is the cornerstone event of the "Ability India Trust" and will bring together like-minded individuals, organisations, stakeholders, advocates, influencers, and contributors to raise funds in support of entities that are working to find a solution to the issues, and in need of a helping hand to realize their vision.The central themes of Nobility for Ability are women empowerment, and disability or "differently abled". It will be held for two days starting November 17 in Jaipur.Princess Diya Kumari, who has myriad roles including being the ambassador for the Girl Child in Rajasthan, is the Patron of "Nobility for Ability".The event will support the "Princess Diya Kumari Foundation", involved in women's empowerment and the girl child, and "Know Disability", dedicated to helping the disabled live an empowered life.The day two of the event being the 289th foundation day of the city of Jaipur, will be celebrated as "Expressions of Jaipur". The highlight of the evening will be couture show by Bal and jewellery by DIACOLOR, commemorating the rich heritage of colours and designs that are symbolic of the city.