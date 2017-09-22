Rossignol Set to Make Eyewear Debut

French ski and mountainwear brand Rossignol is teaming up with luxury glasses brand Italia Independent on an eyewear collection.The collection, which will debut next February at the MIDO eyewear show in Milan, is reported by WWD to be focusing on unisex sunglasses. Alessandro Locatelli, CEO of Rossignol Apparel, has promised that it will showcase technical innovation."In keeping with the founding values of the two companies, we are convinced that partnership with Italia Independent will enable us to offer the market highly desirable, high performance products, in line with the absolute quality criteria that have always distinguished the Rossignol brand offering," Locatelli said in a statement. Lapo Elkann, Founder and Artistic Director of Italia Independent, added: "I'm sure the fruits of this partnership will offer our customers a unique experience."Rossignol, which was founded in 1907, has been carving out a niche for itself in the fashion industry of late, having joined forces with US designer Tommy Hilfiger on a skiwear collection earlier this year, which is set to hit the stores in October. The group will also have a presence at the Italian menswear show Pitti Uomo next January, thanks to a capsule collection created in partnership with Italian designer Andrea Pompilio.Previous Italia Independent collaborations include brands such as Hublot, Fiat and the football team Juventus.