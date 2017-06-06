Salman Khan Introduces Being Human E-Cycles On World Environment Day, See Pics

Salman Khan’s love for cycling is known to all. For short distance and even during shoots, he prefers travelling to the sets on a two-wheeler. Making the right use of world Environment Day, Salman Khan and his team launched Being Human e-bicycles in Mumbai. The battery-powered bicycles were launched by Salman's family, including his nephew Ahil, who was gleaming with joy at the launch. Here are the pictures from the event:

Salman delighted guests by choosing a fun, eco-friendly entry into the event, by cycling from his home in Bandra to the venue of the press conference, Mehboob Studios. The event was attended by many including Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his little nephew, Ahil.

The event was followed by a party at Salman's sister Alvira's house which was attended by his rumoured girlfriend, lulia Vantur. It seems, Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, is very much back in the actor’s life and at Khan-daan’s family events.

Well, this is Salman's way of giving back some love to his fans.