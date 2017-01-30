Samantha Prabhu's Engagement Sari Has A Story Of Its Own To Tell

One of the most awaited unions of 2017 happened on Sunday night when Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his long-time love partner Samantha Prabhu. The official announcement was made by his father Nagarjuna on his Twitter handle. An elated Nagarjuna wrote, "#Chaisam It's official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn't be happier!!more pics to come". The ceremony was solemnised in the presence of close friends and family members including wife Amala Akkineni, younger son Akhil Akkineni and daughter-in-law Shreya Bhopal.

However, the beauty of the engagement wasn't just the glowing faces of family members, but also the choice of outfits of the main couple. While Chaitanya looked royal in a two-piece blue formal suit, it was Samantha who stole the night in her Kresha Bajaj sari. The actress, who doesn't shy away from posting personal moments on her Instagram account, shared a video depicting the sari's intricacies and detailing. And to any fan's delight, the couple's personal moments were weaved into a gorgeous cream-shaded customised sari.

From the pages of my story .. to you with love A video posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

With Alicia Keys' Empire State of Mind in the background, the video offers glimpses of their romantic journey. While we haven't got our hands on the full picture yet, this outfit will probably enter every woman's list of most dreamy outfits for the big night.