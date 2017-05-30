Sara Ali Khan And Malaika Arora Khan Prove Workouts Can Be Fun, See Pic

There is no denying the fact that everyone's been waiting to see Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan debut on the big screen. And with her recent public appearances with Bollywood A-listers it seems we wouldn't have to wait very long.

Recently, the soon-to-debut star kid Sara was spotted working out with the very gorgeous Malaika Arora Khan.

While Malaika is one of the hottest and fittest mommies in B-town, Sara is still to set her foot in the industry. But since Kareena and Malaika are best friends and share a great bond, it seems rather obvious that Sara takes fitness lessons and attends workouts sessions with Malaika.

On Monday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a picture of Sara and her working out together with their instructor Namrata Purohit also enjoying the session with them. The actor captioned the image, "3 monkeys jus hanging.....don't ask me why,but we had fun....ones name #saraalikhan .....the other @namratapurohit (sic)."

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Both Malaika and Sara seem to be thoroughly enjoying the pilates session and each other's company.

With the kind of rapport and bond that the two girls seem to be sharing, it would be fun to see Sara hang out with the Kapoor-Arora girl squad soon!