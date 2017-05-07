X

Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor Look Sublime As They Step Out In Sabyasachi Lehengas

News18.com

Updated: May 7, 2017, 8:54 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Sabyasachi Official

There are Indian ensembles and then there are those designed by Sabyasachi. Each ensemble from the designer's collection exudes a royal charm in its own might. What makes the designs even more glamorous are the fact that many Bollywood celebrities choose and style them in ways more than one.

Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's daughter, has been making news for her supposed Bollywood debut. It's not just her Bollywood launch, but even her fashion choices, that have caught the fancy of many.

In the recent pictures doing the rounds of social media, Sara is seen sporting a brocade and crystal lehenga from the ace designer's Udaipur collection. She completed her fancy look with a tulle dupatta.

Another star kid to have upped the fashion quotient is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor. She looked alluring as she sported a ritzy pink lehenga from Sabyasachi's Udaipur collection.

The two may not have officially entered the industry but with a fashion sense so sound, they'd certainly give young actresses a run for their money.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 8:54 PM IST
