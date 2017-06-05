GET APP News18 APP
Sara-Sushant Look Stunning As They Step Out For An Outing Together

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com @Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated: June 5, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Actor Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan has been making headline of late. Be it for her transformation from fat to fabulous, her fun gym workout with Bollywood's fittest mommy Malaika Arora Khan, her presence at filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday bash or 'rumours' that she will soon be making her debut opposite one of the most sought after actors of recent times Sushant Singh Rajput in director Abhishek Kapoor's next.

Earlier, there was buzz that Sara will be debuting in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2.

Well, whatever the case maybe Sara Ali Khan has been making news for all the right reasons and surprisingly, this 'rumour' seems to have some element of truth in it.

On Sunday, Sara was snapped with mother Amrita Singh, actor Sushant Singh Rajput and director Abhishek Kapoor while coming out of a restaurant in Bandra. While Sara looked gorgeous in a peach River Island cold-shoulder dress, matching heels and Bottega Veneta bag, actor Sushant SIngh Rajput looked dapper in casuals, sporting a black tee and pants.

Take a look.

sara-sushant

sushant singh rajput-sara

sushant sara

Sara's mother Amrita who was all smiles for the shutterbugs, kept her look casual wearing a black top paired with blue denims.

amrita-sara

The two - Sushant and Sara - look stunning together and we can't wait to see the pair on the big screen.

(All images: Yogen Shah)

First Published: June 5, 2017, 11:23 AM IST
