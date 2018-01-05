Sasha Pivovarova Is An Artist And Muse In Latest Dior Campaign
After signing up sisters Ruth and May Bell for spring/summer 2017, then an army of young models -- including Selena Forrest, Adwoa Aboah and Camille Hurel -- for fall/winter 2017-2018, Dior has enlisted international supermodel Sasha Pivovarova to front the latest collection from Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of the fashion house since July 2016.
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Dior)
This week Dior revealed the campaign for its spring/summer 2018 collection inspired by the work of French artist Niki de Saint Phalle. The luxury label has chosen Russian model Sasha Pivovarova to front the collection, which channels 1960s inspirations.
The Russian model, who opened the French brand's spring/summer 2018 fashion show wearing jeans and a T-shirt with the slogan "Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists," is seen posing in a photography studio. She is captured while drawing and creating artworks, namely portaits of women, nodding to one of the collection's key inspirations: the work of Niki de Saint Phalle. The shots also channel the 1960s vibes of this new ready-to-wear line.
Credit: @Dior Official
Credit: @Dior Official
Credit: @Dior Official
After choosing French photographer Brigitte Lacombe for the last two Dior campaigns, Maria Grazia Chiuri has picked Patrick Demarchelier for this latest campaign, themed on art and femininity.
World-renowned model Sasha Pivovarova is highly in demand on the runways and recently walked in fashion shows for Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten and Lanvin.
Credit: @Dior Official
Credit: @Dior Official
Credit: @Dior Official
